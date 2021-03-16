Jerome "Jerry" Ralston Timblin, 89, Barron, Wis., passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Barron.
Jerry was born April 18, 1931, to Archie and Merlyn (Hoover) Timblin in the Town of Barron, Barron County.
He is survived by a special friend Dorothy Raven, and many other family members and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, and his wives Florence and Iris.
A graveside service will be held this spring at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
