Patricia "Patty" J. (Raven) Aune

Life is precious – love everyone, and that is just what Patty did.
Patricia "Patty" J. Aune, 71, Cameron, Wis., passed away peacefully with her children by her side Monday, March 14, 2022, after a courageous battle with liver disease.
Patty was born on Feb. 16, 1951, at Rice Lake. She went to grade school at Clear Lake and then attended high school in Prairie Farm. After high school, Patty moved to Rice Lake and attended WITC. Throughout the years, she worked in an array of jobs from Birchwood Manufacturing, Amsco, Cray Research, then finally retiring in 2012 from McCain Foods.
Patty then moved to Cameron, where she resided to be closer to her grandchildren and family. In 2002, she married the love of her life, Wilmer Aune.
Patty cherished time with her family, friends and her dog, Pandi. She had a strong faith in God and lived to share His word with others.
Patty enjoyed cheering on the Green Bay Packers, even though she didn’t understand football. Patty was always up for “going for a drive” and craft fairs with her sister Babe. Trips to the casino were enjoyed with her sisters; Grandma was one of the lucky ones! Endless conversations and family gatherings were a highlight in Patty’s life.
Surviving are a daughter Michelle Johnson (Jeff Smith); a son Brad Raven (Angie Riley); brothers Charles (Leona) Raven and Larry Raven; sisters Connie (Ronnie) Kittelson, Victoria Ruby and Betty Raven; grandchildren Alicia Johnson and Cole Johnson; a brother Gordan (Rita) Aune; a sister-in-law Wilma Kidney; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Patty was preceded in death by her husband Wilmer Aune; her parents Harry and Violet Raven; a brother Daniel Raven; and a brother-in-law Marshall Aune.
Services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, from Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, with Dennis Fowler officiating and interment at Akers Cemetery, Township of Prairie Farm.
Visitation was held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated.
We would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Monroe Manor, Marshfield Clinic Hospice and Appleyard’s Home for Funerals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.