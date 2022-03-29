Elizabeth “Betty” Shaide, 81, Cameron, Wis., died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Chetek.
She was born Sept. 7, 1940, in Exeter, N.H., to John and Bertha (Boudreau) Mitchell. Betty was married on May 10, 1957, at New Market, N.H., to Donald Shaide.
She owned and operated her own upholstery business, called My Mom’s Upholstery. Betty was also a health care worker, worked in law enforcement and as a paramedic.
She loved and enjoyed all of her ministries at church.
Surviving are children Clarence, Sheila (Rick) Boushek, Glen and Belinda (Wade) Gardner; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother William Mitchell; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, a daughter-in-law Barbara Jean Shaide, two sisters, and eight brothers.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, from St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake, with Father Ed Anderson officiating and interment at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Visitation was held an hour prior to services at the church.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, handled arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church would be appreciated.
