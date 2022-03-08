Steven Carl Schneider

Steven C. Schneider, 61, Cumberland, Wis., passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022.
He was born May 13, 1960, at Cumberland to Earl and Jennie (Lindemann) Schneider. Steve graduated from high school in 1978 and then attended UW–Eau Claire.
Following his graduation from UWEC, he attended Pharmacy School at UW–Madison, where he graduated in 1985. After his internship in Viroqua, Steve returned to Cumberland in 1986 and took over the family business, Schneider Pharmacy. Steve retired in the fall of 2017, after serving the community for 31 years.
He was married at Cumberland on Oct. 17, 1998, to the love of his life, Laura White.
When Steve was not working or serving his community, he enjoyed spending his time gardening, pontooning, ice fishing and the camaraderie of deer season.
He loved the Fourth of July and especially fireworks. Steve also loved Rutabaga Festival and handing out balloons before the parade. His greatest joy was the day his daughter Brooke was born.
Steve was a kind and generous person who was a friend to all, and was loved by all who knew him. He will be deeply missed.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children Adam (Heather) Holmes and Kerri (Jillian) Dudley-Holmes; a granddaughter Taylor; a grandson Jackson; a great-granddaughter Amelia; sisters Carol (Robert) Fish of St. Joseph, Minn., and Debra (Tom) Goldsmith of Cumberland; a sister-in-law Sandy Hansen of Turtle Lake; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other dear family and friends.
Steve was preceded in death by a daughter Brooke; his parents; and a brother Dennis.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Monday, March 7, from Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland. A private burial will be held at St. Anthony Cemetery.
