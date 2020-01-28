Lawrence “Larry” Repp, 95, rural Prairie Farm, Wis., died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
He was born Nov. 5, 1924, to Harry and Merle (Carrutt) Repp at Clear Lake, where he was raised and attended school. After graduating from Clear Lake High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He studied radio at Miami University in Ohio, and then served 4 years as a radio operator aboard the USS Dutchess.
On Aug. 17, 1946, he married Mae Ona Lee at West Akers Lutheran Church. Larry farmed for many years and also worked as a custodian for the Prairie Farm Elementary School.
He was an active member of West Akers Lutheran Church, and over the years served as custodian, treasurer and church president. He enjoyed singing, as well as playing his organ and harmonica. He was the type of person who liked to take care of everyone around him.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 73 years, are a brother Gene (Betty) of Alabama; sisters Alice Pugh of Indiana and Arlene (Calvin) Didier of Wyoming; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mae Ona would like to acknowledge the special people in Lawrence’s life who were always willing to lend a helping hand: Gary Hokenson, Fay Hopkins, Steve and Chris Kottke, Brandon and Jenn Goetsch, Laura and Jason Twaroski, Jamie Elfers, and Jeremy Segebrecht.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Norman; and his father and mother-in-law Olaf and Mathilda Lee.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, from West Akers Lutheran Church, Town of New Haven, rural Prairie Farm, with Rev. David Natzke officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, and an hour prior to services at the church.
