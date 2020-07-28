Mary Ann (King) Raffesberger, 80, Almena, Wis., died peacefully at home Sunday, July 26, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Mary Ann was born June 9, 1940, at Turtle Lake to Alex and Emma (Peterson) King.
She married Lawrence Raffesberger on Dec. 14, 1957. She farmed with her family in the Almena area from 1957 until the time of her death.
She loved spending her days gardening, baking, spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren play sports.
Surviving are her children Laurie (Steve) Hines, Michael (Michelle), William and James, all of Almena, Jeffrey (Mary) of Turtle Lake, Lanette (Warren) Johnson of Osceola and Daniel (Kathy) of Chippewa Falls; 18 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters Eloise Anton and Peg Strasser; and a brother Richard (JoAnn) King.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a brother Warren King and his wife Toni, and brothers-in-law John Anton and Jon Strasser.
A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of cards, please hang a hummingbird feeder in her honor.
“If you did not laugh with me when I was here, do not cry for me when I am gone.”
