Gary “Smiley” Hasart, 58, Cameron, Wis., died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at his home.
He was born Dec. 26, 1962, to Jacob “Dean” and Shirley (Stenseth) Hasart at Barron. He was raised and attended school at Cameron, where he graduated in 1981. He went on to attend UW-Superior and WITI at Rice Lake.
Riding his Harley on a beautiful fall day was his passion and he loved his work designing new things. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
Gary was a very positive person, had an infectious smile, enjoyed life and was a friend to everyone he met.
Surviving are sisters Carol (Dave) Jalowitz of Cameron and Vickie (Bruce) Tourville of New Richmond; a sister-in-law Julie Hasart of Rice Lake; nieces and nephews Jeremy (Courtney) Jalowitz, Kylie (Matt) Scholtz, Jessie (Luke) Dahlberg, Chris (Amanda) Jalowitz, Keith (Marissa) and Tasha (Dillon) Tourville; as well as many grandnieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Jim.
A celebration of life will be held 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron. There will be a time for sharing remembrances beginning at 7 p.m.
