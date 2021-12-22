Carol Lola Madson

Carol L. Madson, 90, Chetek, Wis., passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Brentwood Memory Care, Rice Lake.
She was born Dec. 27, 1930, at Blooming Prairie, Minn. Carol was the first born child to her parents, Robert and Esther Muller. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church and graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1948.
After graduation, Carol attended Nursing School at Naeve Hospital, Albert Lea, Minn., and met her lifetime love, Howard Madson. They married on April 22, 1949.
They eventually moved to Waterloo, Iowa, where Carol earned her nursing degree from Waterloo School of Practical Nursing in August, 1963. She continued working as a nurse for several years.
Carol and Howard were blessed with four children. They enjoyed family times at every opportunity, and especially loved spending time at their cottage on Island Lake. Carol was an excellent homemaker and enjoyed family get-togethers and celebrations. She always baked chocolate cake and Norwegian treats for Howard.
Carol and Howard were devoted to each other and happiest when they were together.
Surviving are children Ralph “Curt” (Cindy) of Englewood, Fla., Dianne Benning of Goldendale, Wash., and Nancy (Jeffrey) Young of Vicksburg, Mich.; six grandchildren; a great-grandchild; a sister Charlene Peterson of Roseville, Minn.; and a brother Rev. Lyle (Marlene) Muller of Oviedo, Fla.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her youngest son David.
Visitation was held 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron. Service followed at 11 a.m., with Rev. Guy Redfield officiating at the funeral home. Burial was held at Barron Wayside Cemetery immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to Chetek Lutheran Church.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
