Doris J. Workman, 73, Rice Lake, Wis., passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
Doris was born to Amos and Victoria Olson at St. Paul, Minn., on Sept. 27, 1946. Doris grew up in Minnesota and lived there until she met Robert Workman, who she eventually married. They began a family at Rice Lake.
Doris was a member of the Rice Lake Moose Lodge for 45 years and enjoyed her time spent there with friends and family. She loved to embroider, sew and most of all spend time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are children Vicky (Brad) Olson, Sherri (Keith) Becker, Renee Workman and Shannon Workman; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, and three sisters.
Private family services were held at Nora Cemetery.
