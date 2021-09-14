Carolyn Louise Demers

Carolyn L. Demers, 89, Rice Lake, Wis., died Sept. 10, 2021, at Woodstone Assisted Living.
She was born April 9, 1932, at Rice Lake to Henry and Emily (Stepanek) Wavrunek. She was married at Rice Lake on May 15, 1954, to LeRoy Demers, who preceded her in death on March 16, 2001.
Carolyn was a practical nurse and farmed with her husband. She loved to be outdoors. Her heart to serve could be seen by all who knew her.
Carolyn served in the Haugen PTA as secretary and was a 4H leader for 27 years. She held many different positions with the Moose, ranging from chairman, treasurer, Chaplin, senior regent and collegian. She was a member of the Lakeview Medical Center Auxiliary and held positions of chairman, treasurer, secretary, president and orientation chairman. Additionally, she was in the American Legion Auxiliary for many years.
When Carolyn was not working at the hospital, volunteering or helping LeRoy on the farm; she enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening and watching the local wildlife. She especially loved time spent with her family.
Surviving are sons Mike (Connie) and Jim; daughters Debbie (Al) Madsen, Rosemary Demers (Bucky Wiesner), Diane Sullivan and Darlene Demers (Jeff Klugow); 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; a sister Mary Jane (Terry) Griffin; as well as
nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Carolyn was preceded in death by her children Henry Eugene, Emily Eva and an infant son; two grandchildren; and a neighbor and friend ‘Rollie’ Hayes.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, from St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake, with Father Adam officiating and burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. Pallbearers are her grandsons Brandon, Mitch, Billy, Josh, Andy and Tony.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
Skinner Funeral Home, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
