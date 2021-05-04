Timothy E. Slayton, 60, Cameron, Wis., died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center, Rice Lake.
He was born Sept. 15, 1960, to James and Elinor (Gould) Slayton at Rice Lake. He was raised and attended school in the Cameron/Chetek area.
On Aug. 14, 1982, he married Lisa McClay at Cameron.
He worked for two years at North Oaks Processing, Cameron. He really enjoyed farming and worked for several area farms throughout the years. He also enjoyed attending his children's and grandchildren’s sporting events, hunting, fishing and raising animals on a small hobby farm.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son Christopher of Cameron; a daughter Kayla Slayton (David Olson) of Cameron; grandchildren Madison Holmstrom, Carter Slayton and Donovan Olson; brothers Thomas and Troy; sisters Tammy Slayton, Tallie Slayton (Wendy Herbst) and Trinatie Coss (William Boileau); aunts Sarah Slayton and Anna Mae Stillman; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents.
Services were held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, with Rev. Steve Miller officiating.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m., prior to services.
