Gary K. Miller, 65, Prairie Farm, Wis., passed away peacefully with his family by his side Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at his home.
He was born July 11, 1954, to Kenneth and Irene (Paulson) Miller at the Barron Hospital. He was raised and attended school at Prairie Farm.
On March 20, 1982, he married Linda Lange at Faith United Methodist Church, Town of Prairie Farm, Barron County.
Gary loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He was a storyteller and loved taking his grandchildren on tractor rides.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons Randy (Shannon) of Prairie Farm and Rick (Dana) of Prescott; grandchildren Alexia, Amelia, Brody, Teagen, Owen and Evan; sisters Janice (Dennis) Swanson of New Hope, Minn., Pat (Gary) Frisle of Prairie Farm and Anita (Roger) Smith of Ridgeland; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Gary’s life will be held 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Ridgeland Community Center.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, are handling arrangements.
