Darrvol "Darv" Alfred Charles Hedtke

Darrvol "Darv" A. C. Hedtke, 82, Chetek, Wis., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, with his family at his side. He fought a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer.
Darrvol was born at the family farm in New Germany, Minn., on Dec. 25, 1938, where he was also baptized on Jan. 15, 1939. He received his Christian education at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and School, New Germany. He was confirmed on April 6, 1952.
Darrvol married VirJean Schulze on Oct. 17, 1958, at Stewart, Minn. He worked hard all his life, mostly in feed mills and co-ops. Later, he worked for Maple Grove Heating for 25 years, where he finally retired completely at the age of 78.
He served in the Minnesota National Guard, where he served his country for 27 years and retired as a Sergeant Major as Food Service Supervisor for the 47th Infantry Division G-4, out of St. Paul, Minn.
It wasn’t all work, as he enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, golf and most of all, dartball. He was a very active member in several different churches, as he moved every 20 years. He was on the church council at every church he attended.
Surviving, in addition to his loving wife of almost 63 years, are a daughter Roxanne Harrison of Rome, Ga.; sons Randall (Nancy) of Kings Mountain, N.C., and Ronald (Brenda) Hedtke of Ham Lake, Minn.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother Virgil (Gladys); sisters LeAnn (Hilary) Sauter and Majel (Virgil) Wendorf; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Darrvol was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and LuVerna (Templin) Hedtke; and a brother Larry.
A celebration of life was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, from the Dallas Lutheran Church, with Pastor Pete Friberg officiating and burial at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Friday and two hours prior to services, both at the church.
He will be missed very much by family and many friends, especially his golfing buddies…hit’em long and straight, Fore!
In lieu of flowers, memorials can go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, handled arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
