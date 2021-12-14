Michael Douglas Etlicher

Michael D. Etlicher, 79, Almena, Wis., died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Barron Care and Rehab.
He was born July 6, 1942, in Barron County to Paul Kruger and Pansy Amelia (Kuhnhenn) Etlicher.
He was married on Oct. 4, 1969, to Sandra Schuster, with whom he spent 52 fantastic years.
Mike was a hard-working man. He held many different jobs over his 79 years, ranging from driving truck, working for the Post Office and volunteering with the Almena VFW Honor Guard.
Mike was also a member of the Sportsman Club.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a sister Bonnie O’ Flanagan; sisters-in-law Marie Etlicher, Mary Etlicher and Marcia Etlicher; 31 nieces and nephews; as well as numerous cousins, extended family and wonderful, wonderful friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Pansy Etlicher; and siblings Sidney Etlicher, Laurel Etlicher, Lyle Etlicher, Barbara (Donald) Brown, Paul (Barbara) Etlicher and Larry Etlicher.
A celebratory gathering will be held at a later date.
Skinner Funeral Home of Turtle Lake is handling arrangements.
