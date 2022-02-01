Cindy Faye Junkers

Cynthia “Cindy” (Lohmann) Junkers peacefully boarded the “Last Train to Clarksville” on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Sumner Community Memorial Hospital, Sumner, Iowa, with her husband, Alan, and son, Jerimiah, by her side.
Cindy was born June 27, 1953, at Waseca Hospital, Waseca, Minn., to Marvin Lohmann and Velma (Gehring) Lohmann. They lived on a farm just outside of Janesville, Minn. The family grew by one on Jan. 6, 1959, when her brother Russ was born. The story goes that Cindy tried to feed her new little brother to the pigs on several occasions or send him down the laundry chute.
Cindy attended Trinity Lutheran School, Janesville, until eighth grade. Cindy, Russ and Velma moved to Waseca during her freshman year, and she attended Waseca High School. Cindy worked at Barney’s Root Beer Stand, Waseca, including one shift during the Waseca Tornado.
A few years later, she met the love of her life at the Fairbault County Fair in 1969. Cindy, Russ and Velma moved to Mankato, Minn., in 1970, where she finished her high school education, graduating from Mankato West.
After her graduation in 1971, Cindy moved back to Waseca to be closer to Alan and worked at the Lakeview Nursing Home. They married on June 9, 1973, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Waseca. They moved to Janesville to start a family and Cindy worked at E.F. Johnson, Waseca, as a machinist.
A few years later, Cindy gave birth to her son, Jerimiah Jonathan Junkers, at Mankato Hospital. The family lived in Janesville. Days were filled with work and motorcycle riding, either with her husband or on her own motorcycle. She was a member of the Harley Owner’s Group (HOG). Some of her favorite memories were spending time with friends or family, hosting during Hay Days, or a garage full of people at any time of day.
The family moved to Barron, Wis., in 1989. Her last move was to Sumner, Iowa, in 2002.
Cindy was a loving and patient mother, an unconditional fan of her son, and a supportive, graceful and strong wife.
At each stop, Cindy had a matching job. In Barron, Cindy first worked at Candle, Inc., carving candles, then shifted a few blocks and worked at Ritchie Auto as a bookkeeper. She stayed in the car dealership area and moved on to Southlake Motors in Rice Lake.
As her son graduated, Cindy followed her husband to Sumner, where she worked at Schemmel’s Grocery Store. Her last move was into retirement.
Cindy was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Janesville; Salem Lutheran Church, Barron; and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Sumner.
Cindy was a fan of The Monkees, Prince and Meatloaf. She may have a front row seat to see and listen to all three in her heavenly home. She was a loyal Dr. Who enthusiast, which led her into late nights enjoying brand new or decades-old episodes.
She enjoyed anything and everything that involved her grandson Brayden. Whether it was seeing it in person or hearing it from the boy himself. Each time ending with a big in-person or virtual hug.
Few things gave her peace like finding and completing amazing cross-stitch projects like portraits of Davy Jones, Prince or the biggest celebrity in her eyes, her grandson.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her son Jerimiah (Katie); a grandson Brayden; her mother Velma (Gehring) Lohmann; a brother Russ (Karen) Lohmann; uncles Ron Gehring, Jerry Gehring and Ken Gehring; and an aunt Norma (Gehring) Stone.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father; her father-in-law Ernst Junkers; her mother-in-law Betty Lou (Hanson) Junkers; uncles Jon Stone, Emery Gehring, Orville Gehring, Marlin Gehring, Virgil Gehring and Lyle Gehring; and aunts Luverne (Gehring) Krueger and Shirley (Gehring) Thissen.
There will be a celebration of Cindy’s life in the summer on a date to be determined.
Becker and Son Funeral Home, Sumner, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at beckermilnesrettig.com.
In lieu of any memorial, the family requests that everyone treat each other as Cindy did: smile, listen and love!
The family would like to thank the staff at Sumner Community Memorial Hospital and St. Croix Hospice for the amazing care given to Cindy toward the end of her life.
