Eileen J. Scates, 95, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Atrium Post Acute Care, Chetek.
She was born Dec. 26, 1923, to William and Bessie (Kiser) Young of Dallas. She attended school and spent her childhood and young adult years in the Dallas/Prairie Farm area with her parents and nine siblings.
In the 1940s, Eileen and a few of her sisters moved to Kansas and found employment with the Coca-Cola bottling company in Wichita. It was there she met her future husband, Robert Scates. Robert enlisted in the Navy and left for Treasure Island, Calif., in 1943.
Eileen and her sisters moved to Kennewick, Wash., and found work in a military mess hall at the time of the Manhattan Project. In 1944, Eileen returned to Kansas. She married Robert on Oct. 16, 1944, at Wellington.
Robert deployed with the Navy and Eileen returned to Wisconsin for a time, until she was able to join Robert in Miami, Fla. WWII had ended, and in January of 1946, Robert was honorably discharged. The couple returned to Kansas.
In 1947, Eileen “took Robert by the ear and dragged him off to Wisconsin.” Robert found employment with Wallace Jerome as a dispatcher. He then formed Bob Scates Construction and began to remodel homes and build new barns on the turkey farms. Eventually, Robert and Eileen moved to and operated Fairview Turkey Farm near Prairie Farm.
They later created Shar-leen Trailer Sales and Service, Rice Lake, a mobile home repair business and manufacturer of fiberglass pick-up covers. In 1963, they bought Eileen’s home place near Prairie Farm from her parents and created another business, Prairie King Sales and Service, manufacturers of custom pick-up toppers and campers. They remained there until retirement in 1998.
Eileen was a loving wife, mother and grandma. Eileen and Robert were a very loving and gracious couple who enjoyed being there for those in need. They were loving foster parents of many children throughout their years in Prairie Farm, and in 1975, adopted their daughter, Sandra, whom they had cared for since infancy.
Following retirement, the couple moved to Barron for a short time. When Robert’s health began to fail, they moved to Fall Creek to be with their daughter and family.
Robert passed away on Oct. 2, 2012. In 2016, Eileen’s health declined quickly with Rapid Onset Dementia. It became necessary for her to enter a nursing facility. In 2017, she moved to Atrium Post Acute Care, Chetek, where she passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side.
Eileen was a sweet and caring soul who loved and cared for everyone. She loved children and wanted nothing more in life than to be a loving wife and mother. She will be dearly missed.
Surviving are a daughter Sandra (Anthony) Peterson of Fall Creek; a granddaughter Alicia Peterson of Fall Creek; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Orville (Alma), Delbert (Violet) and Foster (Geneva) Young; and sisters Velma (Ben) Hudson, Dorothy (Harry) Mapes, Julia (Everett) Hansen, Charlotte (Paul) Tiegs, Lucille (John) Brendel and Fern (Mervyn) Humphrey.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, from the Prairie Farm Community Center, with interment following at Glenwood Cemetery, Town of Dallas.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the community center.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, is handling arrangements.
