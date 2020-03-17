Delores Laura Wohlk

Delores L. Wohlk, 87, Almena, Wis., passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Care and Rehab-Cumberland.
She was born April 16, 1932, at Waverly, Iowa, to Irven and Bertha (Tegtmeier) Gabe. At the age of 27, she moved to Almena, where she met her soon-to-be husband.
Delores married Calvin Wohlk on May 7, 1960. He preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 2012. The couple dairy farmed until they retired.
Delores was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Almena, where she was an active member of Ladies Aid and served on the Altar Guild for over 40 years. She was also a 4H leader and a member of the Turtle Lake American Legion Auxiliary.
Delores was a talented cook and gardener, and she enjoyed crafts.
Surviving are a son Glen (Susan) Wohlk of Almena; daughters Hollis “Holly” (Brad) Nyhus of Cumberland and Karla (James Jr.) Mattson of Chetek; grandchildren Clayton, Bethany and Kurt, Darren, Travis and Eric, Adam and Niccole; great-grandchildren Cora, Aria, Michael and Elara; a brother Ronald (Beverly) Gabe of Almena; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband, and an infant brother Leon.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, from St. Matthew Lutheran Church, with Pastor Preston Paul officiating and burial at St. Matthew Cemetery, Almena. Pallbearers are Clayton Wohlk, Bethany Bird, Kurt Wohlk, Darren Nyhus, Travis Nyhus, Eric Nyhus, Adam Mattson and Niccole Mattson.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
Due to the health concerns, the funeral service can be heard via phone by calling 1-515-739-9183 the day and time of the service.
Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland, is handling arrangements.
