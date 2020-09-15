Gordon F. Thunberg, 91, Barron, Wis., died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center, Eau Claire.
He was born April 20, 1929, the son of Martin and Helen (Berg) Thunberg, Sr. in Barnes County, North Dakota. When Gordon turned 8, the family moved to Barron County. He graduated from Rice Lake High School.
He married Donna Rice in August of 1954.
Gordon later married Neomi Gilbertson on June 17, 1982, at Brown County, North Dakota.
He farmed in Barron County, and also worked at the Barron Feed Mill. He later worked at the feed mill in Cameron and retired in April of 1991.
Gordon enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and in his later years, going out for coffee. He was a member of the Piper Marsh American Legion in Cameron.
Surviving are a son Bruce of Rice Lake; daughters Shirley Pung and Cindy Murray, both of Grand Forks, N.D.; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister Marian Russell of Lakewood, Calif.; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a daughter-in-law Judy, two grandchildren, a brother, and three sisters.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Chapel, Barron. Burial will follow at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Visitation will be held 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday and an hour prior to services Wednesday, both at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
