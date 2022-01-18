Ruth Ann Graunke, 74, Prairie Farm, Wis., died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Cumberland Healthcare.
Ruth Ann was born Dec. 2, 1947, to Alfred and Marie (Guibord) Flaw at Dallas, where she was also raised and attended school.
Ruth Ann enjoyed sewing, reading, jigsaw puzzles, watching and feeding the birds, tending to her flower gardens, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
Surviving are sons Mark Nordin and Brett (Jenny) Graunke, both of Prairie Farm; grandchildren Cassandra (Darrell) Rude, Anthony, Ashley and Mark Jr. Nordin, Taylor (Chris) Weller, Michael and Abigail Nordin, and Brittany and Gracie Graunke; a brother-in-law John Kannisto; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ronald Graunke; a son Michael Nordin; and a daughter Michelle Kannisto.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, from United Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm, with Rev. Sara Feld officiating and interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Town of Almena, rural Turtle Lake.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the church.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, are handling arrangements.
