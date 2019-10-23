Mark Thomas Amundson

Mark T. Amundson, 76, Rice Lake, Wis., died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born June 28, 1943, at Rice Lake to S.J. “Romie” and Ruth Amundson. Mark worked on his family farm growing up and graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1962. He worked in a number of locations, including the Twin Cities, greater Chicago area and the Midwest before returning to Rice Lake.
He enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, motorcycling, classic cars and his many dogs throughout the years. Mark spent many years partnering in business with lifelong friend Howard Resnick, including the business ventures Automotion, Rice Lake Motor & Equipment, and Rice Lake Hunting and Fishing Headquarters.
In the early 1980s, he transitioned into the livestock industry and became a partner in his father’s business, Farmers Livestock, eventually owning and operating Amundson Livestock for many years.
He enjoyed traveling, golfing and spending time with his wife, Betty, during his retirement years.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons Scott (Karen) of Eden Prairie, Minn., and Robert (Lara Hansen) of Rice Lake; daughters Stacia Amundson of Rice Lake and Kellie Amundson (Jason Brain) of Rice Lake; stepchildren Scott (Jolene) Frey of Eau Claire and Renee (Tony) Tinder of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren Heather, Zachary, Connor, Hannah, Charles, Layla, Kimberlee, Victoria, Cassie, Christine, Hayden and Hudson; and great-grandchildren Molly and Asher.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Jerry.
Services were held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, from Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, with Rev. Todd Arneson officiating and interment at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Visitation was held 2-5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Mayo Hospice and Health Care of Eau Claire, or at mayoclinic.org.
