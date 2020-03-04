Sheila Janelle Olson

Sheila J. Olson, 70, Wheeler, Wis., died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
She was born Sept. 11, 1949, in the town of Prairie Farm, Barron County, to Forrest and Margaret (Tronud) Spitzer. She attended Prairie Farm schools and received her undergraduate degree in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin–River Falls and her master of education from the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse.
At the age of 20, she married Dennis Olson at United Lutheran Church in Prairie Farm. They finished their senior year of college while residing in River Falls. Sheila began her 30-plus year teaching career in the Prairie Farm area following graduation.
Her strong faith and love of community led her to play key roles in a wide variety of organizations. For the church, Sheila advised Youth in Christ, sang in the choir, was a member of the council, an active leader in her Circle, and was a teacher for Sunday and Bible School.
In the community and at the school, she advised the pom/dance team; sat on the scholarship and curriculum committees; volunteered for sporting, music and extra-curricular events; as well as many, many others. She ultimately devoted countless hours and energy to fostering and nurturing the potential she saw in her students and the youth of the community.
In addition to her church and community activities, Sheila had a love of gardening, dogs, cooking, sewing, holidays – especially Christmas, and celebrating birthdays with family and friends.
You could often find her listening to her favorite music or whistling a song while enjoying her many hobbies. Most important of all, though, was her love of family. Her immediate and extended family and friends were truly the love and joy of her life.
Surviving, in addition to her loving and devoted husband of 49 years, and children Erin (Joey) Metzger of Minneapolis, Minn., Krissa (Edrick) Wade of Minneapolis and Dustin (Peter Rindal) of Eau Claire; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Sheila was preceded in death by her parents.
Please join us to celebrate her life at United Lutheran Church. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, with Rev. Mark Hall officiating and burial at Vanceburg Cemetery, Town of Sheridan, Dunn County.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and an hour prior to services Wednesday, both at the church.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
