Kenneth Emery Coleman

Kenneth E. Coleman, 84, rural Barron, Wis., died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his home.
He was born Sept. 14, 1935, to Emery and Dorothy (Whitney) Coleman at Ladysmith. The family moved around to many various places in the Rusk/Barron County area during his younger years, but he spent the majority of his life in the Cameron area.
On May 28, 1955, he married Ardis Joelson at Chetek. Ken worked for Chibardun Telephone Co-op for several years, until his retirement.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, racing, woodworking and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children Lorey (Dave) Zimmerman, Brian Coleman and Linda Coleman; grandchildren Trevor (Kristin) and Forrest (Brandy) Zimmerman; great-grandchildren Brooke, Hannah, Treye, Carter and Emery Zimmerman; a sister Charlotte Cassity; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter Bailey Zimmerman, and brothers Darold and Wayne.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron. A graveside service will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron, with Rev. Ralph Marquardt officiating. Following interment, everyone is invited to gather at Ken and Ardie’s home.
