Beverly C. (Jacobson) Anderson, 89, formerly of Cameron, Wis., passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at her daughter's home in Wyoming.
She was born Dec. 20, 1929, to Benjamin and Gertrude (Allen) Jacobson at Chetek. She graduated from Chetek High School.
Beverly married James Anderson of Dallas on May 8, 1948. In their married life, they lived in a variety of places, including Dallas, Colfax and Cameron.
Beverly enjoyed an active life with her kids as they were growing up. In her senior years, she enjoyed golfing, bowling, walking and water aerobics. She liked being part of Homemakers Club, Ladies Aide and the Legion Auxiliary. She volunteered at Pioneer Village Museum, Cameron.
Beverly and Jim played cards for many years with friends, family and neighbors from the Ridgeland area. They enjoyed many vacation adventures, as they traveled across the United States.
Surviving are a sister Arliss (John) Gould; children Paul (Katherine) of California, Barbara (Larry) Dodge of Clark, Wyo., and Carol (Randy) Rumpler of Glenrock, Wyo.; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; a brother-in-law Robert Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a brother Ben Jacobson Jr.; a sister Elaine Winget; her in-laws June and Bernard Rockman; Louise Anderson; and a grandson Kyle Dodge.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, from Chetek Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Pioneer Village Museum or Luther Park in Chetek.
