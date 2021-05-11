Patrick "Pat" John Fitzgerald

Patrick "Pat" J. Fitzgerald, 80, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Patrick was born to the late Mary Estella Dorgan Fitzgerald and Leo Thomas Fitzgerald on May 18, 1940, at Almena, Wis. While attending University of Wisconsin-Stout, he met his love Sharon while working at a drug store. He then graduated with an industrial engineering degree in 1959.
On Jan. 26, 1963, he and Sharon Louise Bushendorf married at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Menomonie. Just six days following their wedding, Pat joined the National Guard training in Fort Jackson. He then worked as a designer in the engineering department at Jacobsen Textron, Racine.
Finding it hard to keep busy "drawing circles," he changed career paths and became a welding foreman. In 1983, he accepted a transfer in Charlotte, N.C. As a result, he moved his family to the South.
Pat developed a passion, after retirement, for wood carving caricatures, which earned and won many awards. A proud man, Pat gave 100% in every aspect of his existence. "Talent is often disguised for hard work and determination." Author unknown.
Surviving are children John "Jack" (Diana) of Rock Hill, S.C., Lynn Ann Marlowe (Brian) of Timmonsville, S.C., and Joseph "Joe" of Rock Hill; brothers Michael (LaVonne) of New Richmond and Dan (Bunny) of Rice Lake; and twin grandchildren Patrick and Samantha Marlowe, Scott and Brandon Phillips, and Breanna Martin.
Pat was preceded in death by his wife on March 22, 2018; his parents; and a sister Darlene Peichel.
A memorial service was held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, from St. Anne's Catholic Church, 1694 Bird Street, Rock Hill, S.C. 29730.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anne's Catholic Church Building Fund.
Online condolences may be made at greenefuneralhome.net.
