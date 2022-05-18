Adeline Frances (Flohr) Cizek, 94, Barron, Wis., joined her Savior in Heaven on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Adeline was born Jan. 17, 1928, to Franklin and Luella Miller of Prairie Farm. She was raised on the family farm with six siblings and graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 1946.
On June 10, 1948, she married Walter Flohr and they made a life for themselves and their family farming in Hillsdale. Her life was very busy with farm work, raising five children, church, gardening and canning, along with family cooking and baking.
After the loss of her first husband, she met and married Carl Cizek in 1996. They built a new life and the two families were joined together. They resided in Chetek, and enjoyed fishing together and sharing their catch with family.
Surviving are daughters Wendy (Dan), Debbie (Mike) and Lynn (Mark); a daughter-in-law Jan; a brother Chuck (Nancy); grandchildren Dan (Niki), Doug (Vera), Chuck, Nikki (Doug), Ryan, Devon (Kelsey) and Lukas (Rhianna); 15 great-grandchildren; stepchildren Bob (Judy), Mark (Scarlet) and Sandy; and step-grandchildren Allison, Jamie, Rain, Carmen, Catryna, Brian and Alayna.
Adeline was preceded in death by her husband Walter; sons Gary and Allen; her second husband Carl; her parents; sisters Shirley, June, Carol and Sharon; and a brother Roger.
Her love of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was what carried her through, and she encouraged her family to have that same love relationship. The family was taught many values, some of which included love, honesty, family, responsibility and the rewards of hard work. In later years, she made many quilts, Christmas stockings, and embroidery for the family, which are treasured gifts of love.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 16, from Chetek United Methodist Church. Visitation was held an hour prior to services. Adeline will be interred at Wayside Cemetery, Barron, after the service. Following the burial, the family invites everyone for a luncheon back at the church.
Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home, Chetek, handled arrangements.
