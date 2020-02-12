Florence Harlson, 88, Rice Lake, Wis., passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. at the CCC Home in Rice Lake.
She was born Jan. 16, 1932, in Stanley Township, Barron County, to Edward and Mildred (Sews) Harlson.
Florence is survived by her brothers Earl and Alvin Harlson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters Viola and Mildred.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Chapel, Barron, with burial at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the chapel.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
