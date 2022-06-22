Raymond "Ray" Paul Nesseth

Raymond "Ray" P. Nesseth, Barron, Wis., passed away on the morning of Tuesday, June 14. He was surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer.
Ray was born at Detroit, Mich., in 1941. He moved with his family to Dafter, Mich., and attended grade school in Brimley, Mich. He graduated from Brimley High School in 1959. Ray went to Lake Superior State College for 2 years and then St. Olaf College to get his bachelor’s degree in teaching.
Ray combined working on the family dairy farm in Dafter and teaching high school mathematics at Rudyard High School for 9 years after college.
After retiring from teaching, Ray's father, Clifford Nesseth, filed several patents involving agricultural manure handling equipment. With these patents, the family transformed the dairy farm into a manufacturing facility.
Ray's family, including his parents, three brothers and a sister, sold the farm property (now a manufacturing facility) and moved to Barron in 1977 to open Nesseth Incorporated, which later changed to NTH, Inc., in the City of Barron Industrial Park.
Raymond retired from NTH, Inc. in 2014. He continued loving his wife, and mentoring his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved spending time at Silver Lake and always had several projects going on at his property (most involved a chainsaw and his tractor).
He enjoyed helping his children and grandchildren any way he could at a moment’s notice. He always had a smile on his face and touched everyone he met. He was dear friends with Dave and Marcia Ladd, Gary and Barb Thompson, Roger and Doris Willis, Fred and Eleanor Lockburner, and Nick and Norma Licht.
Surviving are his wife Beverly Jane Nesseth; siblings Clinton Nesseth and Lois Nesseth; a son Mark; daughters Kari (Mark) Klein, Shawn (Kevin) Lipke and Sonya (Jason) Young; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Pearl Nesseth; brothers Dennis and Bryce; nephews Lawrence Nesseth, Dale Postma and Dave Ladd; and friends Fred Lockburner and Nick Licht.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
