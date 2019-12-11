Tony Joe Mattie

Tony J. Mattie, 63, Barron, Wis., died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Luther Hospital, Eau Claire, with his brother, Tommy; niece, Ashley; and close friend, Derrick; by his side.
Tony was born April 2, 1956, at Nashville, Tenn., to Joann and Frank Mattie, Jr. and grew up in Trego. He enjoyed playing football, baseball and wrestling.
After graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1978 until 1995. After he retired from the Navy, he worked at Mastercraft, AMPI and Parkers in Chetek.
When he was not working, he enjoyed watching hockey, baseball and his beloved favorite NFL football team, the Minnesota Vikings. He also loved spending time with his family doing cookouts, listening to music and having bonfires.
Surviving are sons T.J. of Shell Lake and Jimmy of Trego; a daughter Amber Mattie of Cedarburg; grandchildren Toni Jean and Meyer Mattie, and Lilly and John Mattie; a brother Tom (Deborah) of Barron; a sister Terri Mattie of Eau Claire; as well as uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and friends.
Tony was preceded in death by his father, his mother, and his stepmother Mary Mattie.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Chapel, Barron, with Rev. Ron Mathews officiating.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
