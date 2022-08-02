Gilbert “Gil” Sig Richards

Gilbert “Gil” S. Richards, 63, Arland, Wis., passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
He was born Dec. 16, 1958, to Melvin and Betty (Sunderland) Richards at Barron. He attended and graduated from Hayward High School.
Gil married Joyce Lange in 1979. In their 8 years together, they were blessed with three boys, Chuck, Dustan and Eric. He worked at Jerome Foods for 7 years and an unfortunate accident left Gil paralyzed. He then stayed home to raise the boys and enjoyed raising animals on their hobby farm.
He attended WITC at New Richmond and later created a business selling motorcycle parts, which he named "Two Wheel Heaven," in the center of Arland.
Gil had a love for the outdoors, especially deer hunting, taking motorcycle and four-wheeler rides, cooking out on the campfire and cutting wood. Gil had many special talents and his creativity was a gift. He could go to the woods and find pieces of wood that he could sculpt into tables, wall hangings, gun racks and shelves. He also had a passion for tinkering with vehicles.
Surviving are sons Chuck (Amy), Dustan (Delaina C) and Eric; grandchildren Cassandra, Paityn, Paige and Parker; brothers Frank (Marty) and Mel (Sarah); sisters Alice (Leonard), Mary, Lynn (Ken) and Nora (Greg); as well as many other relatives and friends.
Gil was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Kenny, and an infant granddaughter Autumn.
A celebration of life will be held 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, from the Arland Town Hall.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, are handling arrangements.
