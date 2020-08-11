Marguerite E. Anderson, 84, Cumberland, Wis., died peacefully Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Cumberland Care and Rehab.
She was born Aug. 22, 1935, at Barron to Bennie and Kate (Johnson) Gillett.
She married Florin Anderson on Dec. 18, 1954. They farmed the family farm and raised their four children. Marguerite was an active member of First Lutheran Church, involved in circle groups and kitchen events.
Her greatest love was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marguerite loved to attend her grandchildren's events and the road trips that entailed.
She was proud of her beautiful garden, where she worked so hard and enjoyed so much. Marguerite enjoyed many trips with her sister Marie, niece Jolene, cousin Carol and great-nieces Lia and Kiara. She greatly enjoyed traveling and the many laughs through all of her trips and adventures. She also looked forward to the annual family Canadian fishing trip, where she even had a special area on the lake named after her (Granny's).
Surviving are children Cheryl Lehmann, Larry (Linda) Anderson, Lori (Andy) Stuntz, all of Cumberland, and Sherri (Jeff) Gunderson of Shawano; grandchildren Aaron (Erin) Lehmann, Heidi (Cary) Diesterhaft, Dustin (Samantha) Anderson, Devon (Aimee) Anderson, Jason (Rachael) Stuntz, Brandon (Jenna) Stuntz, Michelle (Eric) Zoellner and Cody (Amanda) Gunderson; great-grandchildren DaShaun, Miles, Charlie, Hunter, Cooper, Eloise, Baker, Scarlett, Sawyer, Nevaeh, Collin, Elliot and Wyatt; a sister Marie Anderson of Rice Lake; a brother Eugene (Darlene) Gillett of Cudahy; as well as nieces, nephews, dear friends and her longtime card partner Anita.
Marguerite was preceded in death by her husband in November of 1990, a son-in-law Gary Lehmann in September of 2016, and a sister Helen Fettig in November of 2018.
A private family funeral service will be held at First Lutheran Church, Cumberland, with Pastor Tim Schmidt officiating and burial to follow next to her husband, Florin, at Lakeside Cemetery, Cumberland. Encouragement and condolences are welcomed.
