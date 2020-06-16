Morris F. Berg, 93, Barron, Wis., passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Monroe Manor, Barron, peacefully and surrounded by his family.
He was born Nov. 21, 1926, on the family farm in the Town of Arland, Barron County. He married Belle Rachut on June 19, 1954, and they remained on the family dairy farm until their later years.
Morris was an active member at the First Baptist Church in Barron for over 60 years.
For the last several years, Morris was a resident of Monroe Manor. He formed many friendships with staff and residents there, and often remarked that he could not imagine a better place to live at his age.
Morris developed a passion for flower gardening when he retired from dairy farming. Many community members enjoyed the tours he would give of his beautiful flowerbeds on the farm, as well as the open houses Morris and Belle would host each summer.
In addition to his love of flower gardening, Morris enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins, sharing conversations and laughter with most everyone he met, long rides in the countryside, and reading. He especially enjoyed studying history. He and Belle visited many historical sites on their retirement travels.
Morris had a gift for appreciating life and was a great role model for the rest of us on how to live a simple and happy life.
Surviving are sons Bill (Marla) of Emmetsburg, Iowa, and Bruce (Michelle) of Eau Claire; a daughter Jean (Jeff) Sarauer of Bloomer; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister Alice Coaty of Rockford, Ill.; as well as nieces and nephews.
Morris was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Ethel Berg; his wife; brothers and sisters-in-law Elmer (Lilah) Berg and Roy (Thelma) Berg; a brother-in-law Dick Coaty; and twin infant brothers.
Services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, from First Baptist Church, with Pastor Floyd Lunde officiating and burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron. Visitation was held an hour prior to services at the church.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, handled arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
