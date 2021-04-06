Carol Sawyer, 87, Altoona, Wis., passed away Good Friday, April 2, 2021.
Carol was born at Grantsburg to Ruth and Arvid Friberg. She was raised in West Sweden, Wis.
Carol graduated from Frederic High School, where she met her husband, Loren. Loren and Carol married in 1951. They raised four children together in Barron and Chippewa Falls. They eventually happily retired to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Carol especially enjoyed the family cabin on Spooner Lake in Wisconsin.
Carol was an avid sports fan! She followed all sports, but especially loved the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Twins and watching her son, Tom, coach the Winona State Warriors football team.
She treasured the many friends that she made over the years and she loved staying in contact with them. More than anything, her family made her most happy, and they drew from her hard work and incredible strength.
Surviving are children Brenda, Kori, Tom (Connie Mettille) and Jodi; grandchildren Jessica (Mike) Dietel, Tommy (Carly) Sawyer, Ashley (Brady Grissinger) Meinen and Kelsey (Andy) Geribon; great-grandchildren Maxwell and Carson Dietel, Mackenzie and Maverick Grissinger, and Ella Loren and James Geribon; and a brother James (Shirley) Michaels.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sisters Arlene, Elouise, Mertys, Marion, Ivah and Jane; brothers Arvid Jr., Roger and Dallas; and her favorite sister-in-law Flora.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held on Saturday, April 10. Interment will be at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, West Sweden.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements. Share memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.
