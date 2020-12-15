Roger F. Miller, 82, Prairie Farm, Wis., passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
He was born on June 7, 1938, at Prairie Farm to Franklin and Luella (Rogers) Miller. Roger graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 1956. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1961 and proudly served his country, spending time in Germany and other bases, until his honorable discharge in 1963.
Roger married the love of his life, Carol Anderson, on June 12, 1965, and together they took over the Miller farm in 1969. As well as running the farm, Roger was an AI technician for Curtis Breeding Service and was also an employee of the Barron County Highway Department for 37 years.
He was dedicated to the Prairie Farm community, and after retiring from the highway department and selling the cattle, he spent many years serving on the Prairie Farm Town Board. He was also a longtime member of United Lutheran Church, serving on the church council and volunteering in different roles for the church.
Roger leaves a legacy of faith, love and integrity. He was known for his kindness and humility, and he was passionate about his farm and his community. He was happiest when surrounded by family and he often had stories to tell, as well as many poems to share that offered a vivid image of a life well lived.
His greatest pride was in his wife, children and grandchildren. He was especially proud to become a great-grandpa this past summer. He was a bright, enduring light in his loved ones' lives.
Surviving are his loving wife of 55 years; a daughter Diane (David) Kistner; a son Michael (Vickie Sullivan); granddaughters Alicia (Dalton) Ress, Rachel Kistner, Megan Miller, Amanda Kistner and Isabella Miller; a great-grandchild Colton Ress; sisters Adeline Cizek and Sharon (Roger) Dorff; a brother Charles (Nancy); a brother-in-law Ken Quinn; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, Roger was predeceased by an infant daughter Julie Ann; sisters Carol Quinn, Shirley Meyer and June Keller; and brothers-in-law Walt Flohr, Clarence Meyer, Gerald (Jiggs) Keller and Carl Cizek.
A service and memorial will be held at a later date.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
