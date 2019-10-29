Suzanne Pliska, 70, Prairie Farm, Wis., died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at her home.
She was born Oct. 16, 1949, to LaVern and Florence (Gabor) Pliska at Stevens Point. She was raised and attended school in the Rosholt area.
Suzanne graduated from Rosholt High School and went on to attend UW–Stout, Menomonie, where she earned her degree in teaching. She spent her entire teaching career with the Prairie Farm School District, where she taught home economics. After her retirement, she worked as a substitute teacher for several area schools.
Suzanne was very active in the 4-H program and served as a judge for many of the area fairs. She also loved to sew and crochet.
Surviving are brothers Tom (Jeanette) Pliska of Plover and Ron (Helen) Pliska of Rosholt; a sister Jill (Tom) Hemmy of Tomahawk; nieces and nephews Ryan and Kelly Pliska, Michelle (Luke) Przybylski, Kimberly Pliska and Sarah (Travis) Harke; a grandniece and nephew Olivia and Eli Przybylski; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life was held noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, with a 2 p.m. memorial service officiated by Father Balaraju Polisetty.
Interment will be held on a later date at St. Adalbert’s Catholic Cemetery, Rosholt.
The family would like to thank all of Suzanne’s Prairie Farm friends and neighbors for all of their help and support shown during this difficult time.
