Patricia Ann Tomkowiak

Patricia A. Tomkowiak, 84, Lake Hallie, Wis., passed away peacefully with her family by her side Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at her home.
Pat was born Feb. 16, 1937, at Eau Claire, the eldest child of Asa and Zena (Snow) Paine.
She married Christian Salzgeber and they enjoyed farming while raising their eight children, but later divorced. Pat later married Paul Tomkowiak and continued to farm.
She then got her nursing assistant certificate and especially loved working as a homecare provider, and later cooking for seniors at Oak Garden and Good Shephard Senior living facilities until retiring at age 80.
Pat also enjoyed traveling and had a love for a variety of music, including gospel, bluegrass, polkas and country, which took her on many of her bus trips. Family and church were important to her and she looked forward to the family reunions, her children’s and grandchildren’s special events, and church picnics.
She received many compliments for her potato salad, apple pies and potato dumplings that she made for many. She found joy in flowers. She had the gift of gab and often struck up conversations with perfect strangers.
Surviving are her loving husband of 44 years, Paul; children Jean (David) Heldstab, Chris Salzgeber, Jerry (Kathy) Salzgeber, Dennis (Judy) Salzgeber, Ed (Valorie) Salzgeber, Joan Salzgeber, Eugene Salzgeber and Joyce Salzgeber; stepchildren Penny (Larry) Hoover, Perry (Terri) Tomkowiak and Pam Herbst; 20 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; siblings Malcolm (Kay) Paine, Merle Paine, Rexetta (John) Halverson, Dorothy Cook, Susan (David) Bender and Rita (Harvey) Lange; half-siblings Joseph Paine and Karen (Edgar) Johnson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents Simeon Lyle and Thora (Olson) Paine, and Clinton and Viola (Brown) Snow; her first husband; a grandson Jesse Schreiner; and siblings Charles, Richard, James, Robert and Donald Paine, Peggy Wirth and Sherry Lindsey.
Services were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, from Landmark Christian Church, Lake Hallie.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, handled arrangements. Online condolences can be left at andersonfhaugusta.com.
