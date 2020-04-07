Jeffrey H. Balog, 64, Stone Lake, Wis., died Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born May 3, 1955, at Rice Lake, the son of Willard and Mildred (Koenig) Balog. In 1974, he joined the U.S. Army.
In May of 1981, Jeff was united in marriage to Judy Paine. They divorced years later but remained friends.
Jeff worked for Louisiana Pacific until 1983. He then started his trucking career and became owner/operator of Balog Trucking until his stroke in 2009.
He spent the rest of his days hanging with his brothers-in-law and several special buddies. Jeff loved fishing, trucking, his Harley and hunting. He enjoyed the time with his kids and grandkids, who always made him smile.
Surviving are his mother; a son Michael (Shelly); daughters Angela (Gabriel) Santillan and Erica (Nick) Burri; five grandchildren; a brother Bruce (Darlene); a sister Jan (Vic) Johnson; and 12 nephews and nieces.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father; his paternal and maternal grandparents; uncles Harold Balog, John Koenig and Morris Lystig; and a great-aunt Iva Balog.
Honorary bearers will be David Lee, Bill, John, Mark, Rick and Rob Paine, Paul Tahtinen, Chief and Kim Wagenbach.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
