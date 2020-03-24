James "Jim" Kittelson, rural Turtle Lake, Wis., passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the VA Medical Center, Minneapolis, Minn.
James served on active duty in the U.S. Army for 14 years. After active duty, he worked for FabricTec as an electronics inspector for a few years before buying the family farm from his father. He was proud of his farm, receiving one inspection report with no deficiencies noted, a very rare occurrence.
After retiring from farming, he was an active volunteer with Meals on Wheels and the Barron County Museum. Jim was a past commander of the Almena VFW post and was commander of their honor guard for many years.
Surviving are a sister-in-law Lois Kittelson of Almena, 20 nieces and nephews, and many cousins and friends.
James was preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Ada Kittelson, brothers Charles and Harvey, and a sister Delores Finke.
Burial was held at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery, rural Spooner, on Friday, March 20. Due to the ongoing health crisis, military honors will be rendered at a later date. The family will also hold a celebration of life later this summer.
Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake, is handling arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.