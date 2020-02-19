Kimberly J. Hagelberger, 61, Barronett, Wis., died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born June 12, 1958, to Fred and Barb (Bates) Mininger at Barron, where she attended school.
She married Michael Hagelberger at Almena on March 2, 1975, and became his partner in the family dairy farm. They were married almost 45 short years and blessed with a daughter and a son.
Kim didn’t know the meaning of the word ‘quit’ and worked tirelessly beside Mike on the farm, doing any job necessary. Kim had a special love for her baby calves that thrived under her care.
Kim was spirited, energetic, generous and selfless with a ready smile. She loved her family above all else and was always there when they needed her. She willingly provided taxi service, meal service, shopping service and made it home in time for chores.
She worked diligently in the last weeks to get things in order for her family after she was gone. Kim will be deeply missed.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a daughter Jessica (Josh) Effertz and beloved grandson Nicholas of Augusta; a son Justin of Eau Claire; her mother Barbara Mininger of Cumberland; a sister; three brothers; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
A private memorial service for family and close friends will be held at a later date.
Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland, handling arrangements.
