Maxine Leona Christianson

Maxine L. Christianson, 92, New Richmond, Wis., formerly of Almena, passed away in the early morning hours on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at St. Croix Health Center, New Richmond.
Maxine was born at home Jan. 26, 1927, at Dows, Iowa, to Emma and Erick Rockow. At age 13, the Rockows moved to a farm near Almena.
Maxine and Arden met at Avalon Roller Rink near Upper Turtle Lake and were married June 14, 1947. Arden had joined the Navy in 1946 and Maxine lived the life of a Navy wife, traveling to duty stations in Tennessee, Kansas and Hawaii.
In 1956, Arden ended his time in the Navy when they decided to settle down and move closer to Maxine’s parents.
Maxine and Arden dreamed to own a farm of their own; it took them over 10 years to save up and find the right farm. During these years, Arden was on the road piping creameries and Maxine raised six children in Turtle Lake.
The dream was fulfilled in 1968, when they found a fixer-upper farm outside of Almena, where they partnered in family and farming until their retirement in 1996. Retirement years were spent in Barron and finally in New Richmond to be near daughters Roxie and Claudette.
Maxine followed in her mother Emma’s footsteps with her own love for cooking and baking. The gardens that she kept were the source of wonderful flowers and vegetables. Petunias and dahlias were her favorites.
Holidays and family gatherings were spent around the kitchen table playing cards, listening to Arden’s sea stories, and always, a memorable abundance of food and baked goods. Hands down, the potato salad, rice pudding and lefse created by Maxine’s hands were legendary.
Maxine will be missed by those who knew and loved her – family and friends alike.
Surviving are a son Doug (Sue) of Chetek; daughters Nickolette (Gale) Bisping of Denver, Colo., Claudette Christianson of Hudson, Sandra (David) Lemke of Pecos, N.M., and Roxanne (Mitch) Steen of New Richmond; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law Dora Rockow of Barron, Molly Christianson of Eau Claire and Mary Jane Arnt of Florida.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 72 years, Arden O. Christianson; a son Greg; and brothers Vernard, Laverne (Buddy) and Donald.
A private graveside service will be held for Maxine.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.