John W. Syndergaard, 82, Cecil, Wis., formerly of Shawano, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 10, 2021, at Shawano.
John was born Dec. 7, 1938, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Edward and Esther Syndergaard. He graduated from Barron High School in 1956, and from Iowa State University in 1960 with a bachelor’s degree in dairy science. John was a very active man about campus. He was a member of Farmhouse Fraternity, and was the recipient of the Cardinal Key, the highest honorary given to deserving students.
On Dec. 20, 1959, John was united in marriage to Nancy Jane Olson at First Lutheran Church, Barron. John and Nancy began dating 67 years ago, starting at age 14 and 15, and celebrated 61 years of marriage on Dec. 20, 2020.
John’s career included time spent at the Iowa State Dairy Association; Pincherry Hill family farm with his father, Ed; Genex (formerly Midwest Breeders); and 30-plus years in the banking industry. He retired from M&I Bank in 1997.
John had a special affinity for music and sang lead in the Butterchords Barbershop Quarter, an award-winning quartet, in international competition. He also enjoyed downhill skiing – which he did well into his 70s, traveling, camping, hunting and fishing.
John shared a love of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area in northeastern Minnesota with his children and grandchildren. Following his retirement, John became interested in hunting for and carving diamond willow walking sticks. He gifted many to family and friends, and made certain all 11 grandchildren had one of their own.
Surviving, in addition to his wife; are a son Jon (Barb) of Green Bay, and their children Jacob (fiancée Sarah Hoffman) and Dana Syndergaard; a daughter Mary (Joel) Bowles of River Falls, and their children Ian, Dane and Finn Bowles; a granddaughter Erika Winterfeldt, and her children Quintin and Josiah; and grandsons Andrew, Anthony and Alex Accivatti.
John was preceded in death by a daughter Michelle Buettner, a son-in-law Kurt Buettner, a brother Larry, and a sister Mary Bisek.
A time to celebrate and remember John’s life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, from Zion Lutheran Church, Shawano. Pastor Scott Ludford will officiate. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services.
In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials will be established in John’s name.
Mickelson Funeral and Cremation Service of Shawano is handling arrangements. Share online condolences at mickelsonfs.com.
