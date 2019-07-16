Norland “Skip” V. Gardner, 83, Chetek, Wis., passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
He was born Oct. 1, 1935, at Winter, the son of Clara (Davis) and Charlie Gardner.
Skip married Marlene Selvig on Nov. 5, 1954, at Center City, Minn. They raised three children.
He was a very hard worker, retiring from the logging business.
Skip loved the outdoors, deer hunting, fishing, feeding his squirrels, and back in the day, racing stock cars. He really enjoyed being a grandpa and great-grandpa.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 65 years, are children Kathy (Joe) Jacobs of Barron, Jack (Donna) of Chetek and Lori (Holt) Spence of Hastings, Minn.; grandchildren Heather (Danny) Martino, Krystal Johnson and Ryan Zajic; four great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild and two more expected in November; sisters Janell Severson, Charlotte Coleman and Cheryl (Dan) Treinen; as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Skip was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson Matt Zajic; a sister Leta Walsh; and brothers Norval, Clifford and Gale Gardner.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, from Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home, Chetek, with Pastor Paul Poppe officiating. Visitation will held an hour prior to services.
Please join the family for a luncheon and continued fellowship following the service at Faith Baptist Church, Chetek. Inurnment will be held at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Dallas.
He was a great husband, father and grandpa, and will be forever in our hearts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.