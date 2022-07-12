Harry C. Bauer, 77, Barron, Wis., passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, following a short illness.
Harry was born Sept. 6, 1944, at Rice Lake. Harry grew up working on the family farm, raising dairy cows, pigs and sheep.
Harry and his father enjoyed cutting firewood together. They also enjoyed trips to Washington State to hunt wild game with family. Harry and his father raised and hunted with their Redbone Coonhounds. Animals were a special part of his life.
He moved to Washington after high school and hauled for a gravel company with his uncle, Paul Bauer. While in Washington, he also helped Paul with the family mink farm.
In 1966, Harry joined the Army and was honorably discharged in 1968. He served in the Vietnam War and was proud to be a veteran. After his years of service, Harry had a career as a commercial fisherman in Alaska. In the off-season, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and cutting wood.
Surviving are sisters Donna (Jack) Eckstrom of Bozeman, Mont., and Kathy (Doug) Pope of Glenrock, Wyo.; as well as nieces Brenda (Rick) Bilodeau, Ronda (Kurt) Haun, Tara Ekstrom, Kristi Ekstrom, Paula Anderson and Lisa (Jeremiah) Holthus.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Palma (Hanson) Bauer.
A graveside service will be held at noon Wednesday, July 13, at Wayside Cemetery, Barron, with Rev. Ron Mathews officiating.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
