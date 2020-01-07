Fern Caroline Larson

Fern C. Larson, Vacaville, Calif., passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, just shy of her 100th birthday in February.
She was born in Wisconsin on Feb. 11, 1920, to Albert and Elizabeth Kallenbach. Fern was a teacher for 15 years. Fern and her late husband, Frank Larson, made Vacaville home since 1990.
Fern was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a devoted Lutheran, who truly lived her Christian faith.
Surviving are a daughter Joan Figueroa; a son Barry D. Larson; sisters June Miller, Charlotte Mohm and Charron Lloyd; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Fern was preceded in death by her beloved husband, and a son Roger Allen Larson.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, from Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 524 Elmira Road, Vacaville. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
