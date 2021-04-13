Greg Joseph Neva

Greg J. Neva, 60, Turtle Lake, Wis., passed away April 5, 2021, at Regions Hospital.
He was born March 17, 1961, at Ramsey County Hospital, Minn., to Dennis Neva and Leona (Dobosenski) Neva.
He married Karla Oman at Almena on Oct. 3, 1992. Greg loved spending time at the Neva Family Cabin in Trego on the Namekagon River.
He enjoyed four-wheeling, snowmobiling, golfing, hunting, and spending quality time with his family and buddies. Greg had a special bond with his grandchildren. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and loved animals, especially his dogs.
Greg had an incredible drive and work ethic that his family, friends and colleagues all admired. He never hesitated to help anyone who crossed his path, and his compassion and kindness for others was unmatched. He was very caring, considerate, empathetic and constantly looked out for the well-being of others.
Greg had a gift of connecting with people from all walks of life and he treated all with respect. His gift of connection was especially on display in his interactions with children.
Greg was very true to himself and could always be taken at his word. He was humble, yet strong in his decisions and called his own shots. He was incredibly smart, had an impressive entrepreneurial spirit, and had a strong attention to and memory of details. He was truly devoted to his business that he owned and operated, and was always seeking to provide for his family and friends.
Greg had an incredible sense of humor, complete with quick-witted one-liners and observations that could make anyone laugh at a moment’s notice. Many of his loved ones’ cherished memories will revolve around his display of humor and compassion.
His loved ones will always carry on his memory in their hearts.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children Michele (Joe) Frandrup and Rick; grandchildren Karli and Stryder Frandrup; his mother Dolly Ladd; siblings Kari (Jerry) Perzichilli and Shaun (Joy); nieces Trisha (Jeremy) Freer, Ashley and Jordan Neva; nephews Patrick and Jake Neva; as well as many other family and friends.
Greg was preceded in death by his father.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, from Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland, with Pastor Dennis Wright officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services; masks to be worn at own discretion.
