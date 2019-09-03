Harry Dwayne Cain

Harry D. Cain, 83, Frederick, Colo., died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Juniper Village of Louisville.
He was born April 24, 1936, at Amery, Wis. Harry served in the United States Marine Corps from 1954-1957 aboard the USS Essex attack carrier. Shipboard duty included a Far East tour, captains orderly, admiral’s orderly, squad leader and acting lieutenant of the ship's landing party platoon.
After his USMC honorable discharge, he attended UW-Stout, Menomonie, receiving a B.S. degree in industrial education in 1963.
On Aug. 17, 1963, Harry married Karen Moore at Escanaba, Mich. They moved to Central Wisconsin, where he was employed by Decomet as a production expeditor, taught industrial arts for Tomah Public Schools and worked as a safety consultant for Employers Insurance of Wausau.
In 1967, they moved to Wisconsin Rapids, where Harry began a long career with Consolidated Papers, Inc. as a labor relations professional. He retired as director of labor relations in 1994.
Harry was a devoted husband, father and a true friend. His sense of humor brought laughter to so many. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are daughters Laurie (Mark) Rohm of Superior, Colo., and Amy (George) Ruther of Avon, Colo.; grandchildren Blake and Kendall Rohm; siblings Doug (Sherry) Cain, Sheilda (Dave) Kahl, Cheryl (Gary) Forehand and LaVonne (Jim) Nelson; a brother Cleve (Nancy) Moore; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents Arlie, Mardell and Jalma Cain; his father and mother-in-law Cleve and Signe Moore; and a brother and sister-in-law John and Sally Moore.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, from First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Longmont, Colo., with Rev. Julie Brooks officiating. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at 803 3rd Ave., Longmont, CO 80501.
A family burial service will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, Colo. Visit www.legacy.com for a full obituary, service information and to leave condolences (search for “Harry Dwayne Cain”).
