Darlene Mae Heller

Darlene M. Heller, 79, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at her home after many years of dealing with cancer.
She was born Sept. 4, 1941, at Frederic to Claude and Mabelle (Fors) Ferdig. She attended school in Frederic and graduated in 1959.
In February of 1960, she married Robert Hoffman. To this union two daughters, Cynthia and Susan, were born. This marriage ended with the death of Robert.
In June of 1966, she married Carlyle Shutterworth. To this union a son, Terry, and a daughter, Jodi, were born. This marriage ended with the death of Carlyle.
In April of 1994, she married Oswald Heller This marriage ended with the death of Oswald in 2006.
Darlene spent her early marriage raising children and helping operate the family business, a restaurant and a supermarket. After the children were all in school, she began teaching preschool and then added the administrator's position to her daily tasks. She spent 15 years at Preschool Playhouse in Turtle Lake. After retiring from Preschool Playhouse, she worked at Bank Mutual in Spooner for 9 1/2 years.
Darlene was very active in the community with the Royal Neighbors of America, American Legion Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary and Salvation Army. She was a Northwoods Support Team of Adopt-A-Solider Platoon/Christmas Stocking Project committee member, and in 2013 was honored by the Gregg M. Goslin AMET's Post 190 as Community Person of the Year for her service to the veterans of Spooner and the surrounding communities. In 2010, she was awarded the outstanding Wisconsin American Legion Auxiliary Member of the Year.
Darlene was active at United Methodist Church and held several committee positions before her health slowed her down. As her health declined, she moved to Almena to be closer to her family.
Darlene enjoyed singing, traveling, sewing (especially Christmas stockings for soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan), and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are a son Terry Shuttleworth; daughters Cynthia Sage, Sue (Dale) Stoeberl and Jodi Shuttleworth; six grandchildren; two grandsons; four great-granddaughters; and five great-grandsons.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; brothers LeRoy and Richard; and her husbands.
A celebration life will be held 2-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, from Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake. A private family burial will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery the following day.
