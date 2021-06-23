Jim Nyberg was born July 13, 1954, at Shell Lake, Wis.
When he was 13, his mom, Ruby Nyberg, passed away. During his senior year of high school, Jim lived with his foster parents, Pat and DeEtte Fankhauser. Jim came to love them and his foster brothers very much. He graduated from Barron High School.
After graduation, he continued to work for Pat and DeEtte. Then he and his foster brother, Mike Townsend, took a road trip out West. After that, he lived in various places from California, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
For over the last 30 years, Jim and his brother Richard have lived together in Minneapolis, Minn. Jim worked for various companies in the Minneapolis area. During the past 20 years, he worked for the Cadys, cleaning office buildings.
In September of 2020, Jim was diagnosed with lung cancer. Richard was his main caregiver during his cancer treatment. Jim passed away peacefully while in Richard’s arms on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Surviving are his brothers William (Vickie) and Richard; nephews Sean, Eric (Marie Paul) and Brian; a great-nephew and niece Deven and Emma Nyberg; his foster parents; several foster brothers; as well as other relatives and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Ruby Nyberg; brothers Dale and Dave; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
He will be missed.
Services will be held at Stanfold Lutheran Church, 1573 21st Ave, Rice Lake, with Pastor John Bergson officiating at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26.
