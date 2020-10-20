Lloyd “Bud” Mizer Jr., 91, Barron, Wis., passed away unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center, Eau Claire.
He was born Sept. 26, 1929, to Lloyd and Dorothy (Kellicut) Mizer. He was raised in Barron with his five younger siblings and attended school until the eighth grade. Lloyd worked at various farms throughout Barron County until he moved to Illinois in 1946.
He met the love of his life, Mary Jo Tortorice, at the neighborhood candy store in the heart of Chicago. They married on Nov. 12, 1949, and spent 70 wonderful years together.
Lloyd worked as a hammer operator at Hellstrom Steel Forging, Chicago, for 29 years. During these years, he served in the Army, Company A, 70th Engineers in Austria from 1953-1955.
After returning from Austria, Lloyd and Mary Jo bought their first home in Illinois to start their family. They had three children, Kathy, Mike and Steve. In 1972, Lloyd purchased his first milk route in Wisconsin. He moved the family to Wisconsin in 1974, to begin farming and expand his bulk milk hauling business. After retiring, Lloyd worked at Parklawn Apartments for 13 years. He “officially” retired at the age of 88.
Lloyd was a jack-of-all-trades. He was an excellent carpenter, even though he had no formal training. He was a real people person who would do anything for anyone. If he wasn’t working, he was a well-known supervisor and “Proud of it!” He enjoyed gardening, boating, fishing, watching Lloyd’s Boys softball team, and especially being surrounded by family.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children Kathy Sevals of Cameron and Steve (Connie) Mizer of Barron; a daughter-in-law JoAnn Mizer of Barron; grandchildren Kelly, Anthony, Alicia, Moriah and Marc; great-grandchildren Katy, Bella, Orlando, Ivan and Averee; siblings Dick (Arlett) Mizer of Mora, Minn., Maxine Solberg of Barron and Marlys (Ronnie) Vergin of Barnes; a brother-in-law Bud Mayala of Barron; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; a son Mike; a son-in-law Tom Sevals; siblings Danny Mizer and Nan Mayala; and a brother-in-law Dale Solberg.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron. Due to COVID-19, the family kindly asks that masks be worn and to practice social distancing.
A private funeral Mass will be held for family only and burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
