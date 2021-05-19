Jerome "Jerry" Timblin, 89, Barron, Wis., passed away March 9, 2021.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Updated: May 19, 2021 @ 3:29 am
