Diane (Landskov) Kallenbach, 81, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Duluth, Minn.
Diane was born July 11, 1940, in an apartment above the lumberyard in Prairie Farm, Wis. She is the daughter of Harvey and Clarice (Larson) Landskov. Diane graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 1958. After graduation, she attended The School of Cosmetology, Eau Claire.
She married her high school sweetheart, James Kallenbach, on May 9, 1959. Her first job was at The Charm Inn Beauty Salon, Prairie Farm, working for Adeline Olson while also helping out on the family farm.
After moving to Barron in 1968, Diane purchased and operated The Pamper Box Beauty Salon for approximately 25 years. She was the first female member of the Barron Chamber of Commerce.
She enjoyed Monday Night Sewing Club; not sure much sewing was accomplished, but a lot of fun was had! Diane also enjoyed traveling to horse shows with her family.
After retirement, Diane and Jim headed northward and settled down in rural Danbury. She enjoyed gardening, spending time at the lake and helping her family flip multiple properties. After Suzi and Jason moved north and purchased What the Heck, Diane enjoyed helping out, talking to customers and making new friends.
Due to increased health issues, Diane and Jim moved off the lake and closer to Spooner, where she continued her joy of gardening, horses, bird watching, but most importantly, it allowed her to attend her grandson Theo’s church, school and sporting events when her health allowed.
Diane is survived by her husband of 62 years; sons Peter and Dean (Marcus Buggs) of Minneapolis, Minn.; a daughter Suzi (Jason) Kohl and grandson Theo Kohl of Spooner; as well as cousins, other family and many friends.
Services will be held at a later date. Spooner Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
